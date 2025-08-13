Special Olympics Short Game Challenge kicks off Larry H. Miller Utah Open

PROVO, Utah — The Larry H. Miller Company has stepped up as the new title sponsor for the Larry H. Miller Utah Open. Joining the partnership between the Utah Section of the PGA of America and Special Olympics Utah was an easy decision for one of the top companies in the state.

"We love to invest in the community, and obviously in sports, but this is about Utah," said Larry H. Miller Company CEO Steve Starks. "It's fun to see kids that started in the Utah PGA program as a kid working their way all the way up to competing in the Utah Open this weekend. We are honored to be part of it. We're grateful to support sports of all kinds and now golf."

Special Olympics Utah will continue to be a big part of the Larry H. Miller Utah Open. Once again, Special Olympic athletes teamed up with local celebrities, like Utah Jazz legend Ron Boone, Utah First Lady Abby Cox, and Major League Baseball All-Star Dale Murphy, in the Short Game Challenge to kick off tournament week.

"I was overmatched," joked Murphy. "I'm like a lot of golfers; my short game leaves a lot to be desired."

But it was a dream day for the Special Olympic athletes.

"I love Special Olympics," said Special Olympian Drew Johnson. "I took it off for a while and came back to do it again. I love it, it's the best."

The Larry H. Miller Utah Open tees off on Friday at Riverside Country Club in Provo.