Teen drowns during Springville water polo practice

SPRINGVILLE CITY, Utah — Officials say a teen boy drowned during water polo practice in Springville earlier this week.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon at the Clyde Recreation Center as the boy, thought to be 13 or 14-years-old, was going through warm-ups.

Patrick Monney, the Director of Administration for the City of Springville, said others saw the boy at the bottom of the pool, prompting teammates to check on him. It is allegedly not uncommon for players to "sit" at the bottom of the pool during that period of practice.

The teen was found unresponsive and pulled out of the water by a coach, and CPR was performed immediately. An ambulance transported the boy to a hospital in Spanish Fork before he was taken to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City where he later died.

Monney said the medical examiner's office is investigating the boy's death, but that there was no indication of horseplay.