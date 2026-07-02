The BLM opens the Bonneville Salt Flats — for one night only

SALT LAKE CITY — With most of Utah in an all-out fireworks ban, one area in Utah is allowing fireworks to be set off for one night only.

"The Bonneville Salt Flats provide an excellent opportunity for people to go out and still light of fireworks with a very minimal hazard of starting a wildfire," said Tyler Jutte, an outdoor recreation planner for the Bureau of Land Management.

The salt flats will be open for people to go out and light off fireworks on July 4. Jutte said there is a lack of vegetation which reduces wildfire risk. There will also be law enforcement to respond to emergencies.

But there are rules.

"Make sure you pick up after yourself, follow leave no trace principles, pack it in, pack it out. Be courteous of people walking out there, make sure there’s pets give them room," he said. "Bring water and sunscreen. There aren’t a lot of fuel stations out there as well and just use good common sense."

More information about the event can be found here.