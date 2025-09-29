These Utah Starbucks stores shuttered as company closes hundreds of stores

PROVO, Utah — Utah was not left unscathed after Starbucks closed hundreds of stores over the weekend and cut nearly 1,000 jobs.

The move was part of the company's "Back to Starbucks" plan, which leaders hope strengthens the chain's long-term growth.

Even as Starbucks closed about 1 percent of its stores in North America, it is still opening new locations, with Scripps News saying the company will have nearly 18,300 stores across the U.S. and Canada by the end of the fiscal year.

Here are the six confirmed Starbucks store closures in Utah:



CLEARFIELD - 306 East 650 North

- 306 East 650 North LOGAN - 724 East 1400 North

- 724 East 1400 North PROVO - 1158 North University Avenue

- 1158 North University Avenue RIVERTON - 3728 West 13400 South

- 3728 West 13400 South SOUTH JORDAN - 1121 West South Jordan Parkway

- 1121 West South Jordan Parkway WEST JORDAN - 1577 West 9000 South

The Associated Press reported that Starbucks will have 434 fewer stores in North America after the round of cuts than it had at the end of June.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol said the company closed stores that didn't have a path to financial stability or had physical spaces that meet customers' expectations, the AP reported.