Thousands in Salt Lake area without power due to snow

SALT LAKE CITY — Widespread power outages have been reported in the Salt Lake area during Sunday's storm that has brought heavy snow across Utah on New Year's Day.

As of 1 p.m., over 13,500 Rocky Mountain Power customers were without service, with most situated in the Salt Lake Valley.

According to a Rocky Mountain Power official, the outages are due to the snow causing downed power lines and issues with trees. It's not known when power will be restored to the affected areas.

"We appreciate your patience as we work to restore your power as soon as possible," the company tweeted.

In addition, many in the Murray area are also without power.

Murray City Power reports the outage in the city extends from 5750 South to 5900 South and Interstate 15 to 700 West, including areas north of 4500 South between Fairbourne and Gordon Lane.

Crews have been dispatched to all locations in Murray without power.

Heber Light & Power says there are multiple outages in Heber, Midway, Charleston, and Center Creek.