Thousands of pie slices, brews make up mega Pie and Beer Day celebration

SALT LAKE CITY — There are many ways to celebrate Pioneer Day, and when it comes to the holiday's alter ego, Pie and Beer Day, one man started things off with over 8,000 slices of the delicious desserts.

Twenty one different breweries and bakers paired up to provide unique offerings for those who came to celebrate Pie and Beer Day at Smith's Ballpark.

Things went pretty quick.

“The only pie we have left right now is pizza pie,” said organizer Brad Wheeler at 7 p.m.

Even the beers needed some more time on ice by late evening.

As the originator of hosting public parties for the day, Wheeler was focused on making the food and fun flow equally at his first Smith’s Ballpark event.

“Please let us have love for our people too!” Wheeler said to those who disapprove of the alternate holiday. “We’ve got a right to celebrate as well.”

Wheeler tells me this year‘s event was also a unique opportunity to bring a beloved Utah venue back to life.

“To hear people ooo and ahh, and to hear organ music coming through the PA – it’s like it’s coming alive!” said Wheeler.

Ticket sales to the event support the Ballpark Action Team, a group formed after the Salt Lake Bees moved to South Jordan.

The stadium’s charm quickly left a mark on Wheeler, and he hopes to find himself right back in the same place a year from now.

“I am really, truly impressed by this neighborhood‘s resiliency and its collective ability to come together and do things,” said Wheeler. “Just because they’re not playing baseball - doesn’t mean the beauty left.”