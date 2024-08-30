Timpview-Provo rivalry game called off due to social media threats

PROVO, Utah — A longstanding football rivalry between two Provo-area high schools has been called off due to threatening social media posts made against coaches, players and families.

Timpview and Provo high schools were set to renew their rivalry Friday; however, Timpview principal Moni Tu'ua made the decision to cancel the game after the offensive posts aimed at those within the Provo football program were discovered.

The game will reportedly not be made up this season.

In a statement from the Provo School District, Superintendent Wendy Dau shared how Tu'ua had been working with Provo principal Kami Alvarez to investigate to what had occurred.

"I am disappointed and disheartened to see a high school rivalry devolve into this type of vitriol and hatred," Dau wrote. "Social media has emboldened us, as we believe we can hide behind anonymity or a digital face. We believe that it allows us to treat others with disdain because we do not have to see the consequences of our actions.

"Nothing could be further from the truth."

The district did not release any information on whether the origin of the social media posts was discovered. Dau added that the district is working with the Provo Police Department "to ensure that appropriate consequences are carried out for those involved."

The superintendent hopes the incident will lead to introspection from all involved, including those who posted the threatening material, as well as empathy for those affected by them.

"We need to step back and re-evaluate our priorities as a community," she said. "My hope is that this incident will encourage our students and our community to correct our actions and our thoughts and cultivate a rivalry that brings out a competitive spirit that respects the dignity of others and once again unites us."