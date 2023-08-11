Tip from Trump's Truth Social led to FBI investigation and shootout with Provo man

SALT LAKE CITY — A tip about posts made on former President Donald Trump's social media platform, Truth Social, set off an investigation that ultimately led to a fatal shootout between FBI agents and a Provo man, new information reveals.

The Associated Press reported that an FBI investigation began in March 2023 based on a tip that Craig Robertson allegedly made a threatening post on Truth Social.

While it's unclear exactly what the post on Truth Social said, FOX 13 News previously reported that in March, Robertson claimed he was heading to New York to kill New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was overseeing the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump.

In other posts allegedly written by Robertson, he violently threatened multiple public officials, including President Joe Biden.

On Wednesday, hours before Biden landed in Salt Lake City as part of a trip to several western states, special agents with the FBI went to Robertson's home to serve a search warrant when an incident occurred, leading to the fatal shooting.

After the incident, FOX 13 News learned more about Robertson and that for all of the violent and extreme allegations in court documents, he appeared to live a peaceful life.