10-year-old struck by pickup truck in Tooele, police confirm

TOOELE, Utah — A 10-year-old was taken to the hospital after being struck by a pickup truck in Tooele Friday afternoon. The extent of their injuries is not confirmed at this time.

Just after 3:00 p.m., Tooele City Police responded to the area of 150 East and 870 North to a reported collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle. A 10-year-old child was struck by a pickup truck while the pedestrian was in the roadway.

Police note that the incident occurred outside of an established crosswalk. They were taken to the hospital, the extent and significance of their injuries were not confirmed.