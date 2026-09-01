Children find Tooele mother dead in vehicle; ex-boyfriend arrested

TOOELE, Utah — The ex-boyfriend of a Tooele woman has been arrested for her murder after the woman's children discovered she had been killed late Monday.

Daniel Ruesga, 37, was arrested after Tooele City Police Department officers were originally called just before midnight Monday to a report of shots fired at a home on Kings Landing Road.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a white Tesla inside the garage and a Toyota pickup truck crashed into the car's rear. The female victim was later found in the driver's seat of the Tesla, along with bullet casings outside the driver's side door.

The victim's four children were inside the home at the time of the shooting and, according to arrest documents, heard the "entire incident" and found that their mother was dead.

Ruesga was identified as the owner of the pickup truck and the victim's ex-boyfriend. He later told officers that a firearm was left in the truck, and then allegedly admitted to crashing into the Tesla and shooting the woman multiple times following an argument.

Ruesga was arrested on one count of Murder and four counts of Domestic Violence in the Presence of a Child.