Community comes together to help Tooele couple left devastated by fire

TOOELE, Utah — When it comes to local businesses supporting one another, those in Tooele are quick to show it.

That's been the case since the owners of a beloved coffee shop saw their home catch fire on Friday, only to see other organizations stepping in to help, along with an outpour of support.

“They really know how to come together for challenges,” said Tooele resident Leah Thayne of her community.

When someone needs help in the area, they don’t have to look far.

"This community comes together so well,” added Serenity Smith, owner of Wild Sage & Smoke Photography.

On Friday, the Tooele City Fire Department responded to the house fire near 600 West and 700 South. Brittany and Louis Johnson were able to get out safely, but one of their dogs was unable to escape. The incident happened weeks after Louis was involved in a car accident before Christmas.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Johnsons are well known as the owners of the Coffee Barn, and in the days since the fire, many customers have been lining up to help.

“When I did hear the news about everything that’s happened to her home, her husband, the past few months… it really hit,” said Hancock.

Hancock is running a special at her photography business to donate back to the Johnsons.

“We can sell gift certificates, do mini-shoots, whatever we can do something and donate a portion of it to them,” she said.

Other businesses, such as Thirst, Menchies, and Roxberry, have also contributed, all while the Coffee Barn has seen a steady stream of customers since the fire.

“There was such a line. The next day, the day after that, I couldn’t believe the way that the community stepped up,” gushed Patty Deakin-Daley.

A GoFundMe page was also created to support the couple.

“Continue to support this small business because this isn’t just a one-and-done,” Deakin-Daley explained.

As for the Johnsons, friends say they are grateful that people keep showing up.

“Seeing how big her line has gotten since all of this has happened to her, it is insane,” said Smith.

The community hopes the effort they're putting in will help get Brittany and Louis back on track.

“Think she was overwhelmed with the support because she had to walk through the crowd to get to the door!" said Thayne.