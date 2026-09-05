Friends, family in mourning after Tooele mother murdered

TOOELE, Utah — It has been a week of shock and sadness for family and friends of a Tooele woman who was murdered this week.

Silvia Bahena-Mota was gunned down Monday night in her own garage, allegedly by her boyfriend.

He was booked into jail on several felony charges, including murder.

Meanwhile, those who knew Sylvia are doing what they can for the four children she left behind.

There’s a vigil planned for Sunday at a Tooele Park that is just down the street from Sylvia‘s home.

Neighbors are also organizing a yard sale with proceeds going to her children and a GoFundMe has been established.

Sylvia’s friends and coworkers, like Kassidy Scoggan, said even though she’s gone, her bright light will never be extinguished.

“She’s kind of like a magical person, like just has a spirit and a lightness that makes you feel kind of special," said Scoggan.

Debbie Castagno said that special quality helped Silvia land a job at Intercap lending in Tooele.

“Immediately I knew we were going to hire her. She was brand new, had never originated a loan, but I didn’t care," said Costagno.

Costagno said Silvia was also artistic in many ways, in particular as a nail tech.

“My nails that I have on right now are by Sylvia, I don’t wanna take them off.”

Silvia’s murder has rocked Intercap, a small, family-owned business.

Her office will remain untouched, at least for a while, to keep her memory alive.

Kassidy Scoggan said their focus going forward is on Silvia’s four children.

“And Silvia really was the best mom; kids were everything. And now, four kids have to figure out life without their mom," she said.

A sad irony is that Sylvia met her boyfriend, the man who allegedly killed her, through work.

He’s a realtor, has children of his own and according to Scoggan, was actively involved in the lives of Silvia’s children.

“He’s also ruined his own family, like they don’t have a dad now.”