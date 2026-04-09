Grantsville K-9 officer uses unique skill to sniff out hidden electronics

GRANTSVILLE, Utah — The Grantsville City Police Department has a special member of their task force, and he’s got four legs and a sense for technology.

“He’s a good boy, and he’s very loving and very highly intelligent,” said Det. Bobby Bassett said about his K-9 partner, Zero.

Bassett trains with Zero every day. The dog's specialty is somewhat unique as he can sniff out electronics.

"He only looks where I tell him to look," Bassett explained.

Zero is trained to detect a specific compound found in most technological devices, which allows him to find hidden electronics.

“So, when we’ll use him is we’ll deploy him on a search warrant if we’re looking for electronic devices, cellphones, memory cards, computers,” said Bassett.

Zero can find these items whether they are powered on or off, and even if they are buried or submerged in water. Bassett explained that this skill is particularly valuable in the fight against child exploitation. He also works with the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI on the Child Exploitation Taskforce.

“Our admin is very supportive of fighting child exploitation," Bassett said. "There are three of these dogs in the state now. We have one, Lehi, and the AG’s office."

But Zero's skills aren't limited to sniffing out electronics. He is also a fully trained service animal who provides comfort to victims.

“Just a sweetheart," said Delia Kirk, a Victim Advocate at the Grantsville Police Department. "He’s able to sense people’s emotions and what’s going on."

Kirk explained that Zero is often brought into interviews, especially with children, to provide emotional support during what can be a traumatic experience.

“You’re probably in the worst situation of your life, the worst thing you’ve ever experienced. And so, he is somebody that’s a support system,” she said.

Bassett credits the "Our Rescue" organization for making Zero's work in Utah possible.