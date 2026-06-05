One dead, another injured following Tooele County crash

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed and another injured in a Tooele County crash where impairment may have played a factor, according to the Utah Highway Patrol

The incident occured at 8:39 p.m. Thursday when a Ford Expedition traveling north on SR-36 went off the road. An ambulance witnessed the crash and said the vehicle returned to the road, nearly striking the ambulance, before leaving the roadway a second time and rolling over.

Both the driver, 69-year-old Dave Wolf, and the passenger, who wasn't identified, were ejected from the vehicle. Investigators said neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and they believe impairment was involved.

The passenger suffered minor injuries, while Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene.