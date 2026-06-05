Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsTooele County

Actions

One dead, another injured following Tooele County crash

Utah Highway Patrol troopers make 22 arrests Saturday as DUI blitz continues
File Photo
Utah Highway Patrol troopers make 22 arrests Saturday as DUI blitz continues
Posted
and last updated

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed and another injured in a Tooele County crash where impairment may have played a factor, according to the Utah Highway Patrol

The incident occured at 8:39 p.m. Thursday when a Ford Expedition traveling north on SR-36 went off the road. An ambulance witnessed the crash and said the vehicle returned to the road, nearly striking the ambulance, before leaving the roadway a second time and rolling over.

Both the driver, 69-year-old Dave Wolf, and the passenger, who wasn't identified, were ejected from the vehicle. Investigators said neither was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and they believe impairment was involved.

The passenger suffered minor injuries, while Wolf was pronounced dead at the scene.

Recent Northern Utah Stories

 

DirecTV customers have lost access to FOX 13 and FOX – Here’s how to stay connected