'Paws-itively successful;' Dog rescued after falling head first into Tooele County mine

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Search and rescue crews were faced with a unique and difficult challenge after a dog fell into a mine in the mountains west of Grantsville on Sunday night.

The Tooele County Search and Rescue team received a call just before 5 p.m. about the husky that had fallen head first into the mine.

According to the team, the mine was located high up on the mountain.

Tooele County Search and Rescue

Because of the mine's narrow opening and lack of anchor points, the rescue operation was challenging.

"With a little creative rigging a member of the team was able to get to the husky, create a makeshift harness and the dog was able to be lifted and reunited with his owner," the team wrote.

On social media, county officials called it a "paws-itively successful rescue."