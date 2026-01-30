Tooele County drivers claim local roads, highways are 'bursting at the seams'

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — Recent crashes in Tooele County are raising safety concerns for drivers, with many wondering what is being done to help mitigate some of the dangerous roads and intersections.

“We’re bursting at the seams when it comes to our roads,” said Tooele County resident Anthony Ellenberger.

Drivers say they're always planning for traffic, and especially on certain roadways.

“Increasingly bad with all of the construction going on I-80, and especially on Highway 36," said Andon Richards.

Last week, the Utah Highway Patrol responded to a fatal rollover crash on I-80, which runs right through the county. On Wednesday, a semi truck rollover caused the eastbound lanes on the highway to be closed for hours.

“When they have it blocked to two lanes and there’s nowhere to get out anywhere seems to be where vehicles love to break down and get stuck,” explained Richards.

Residents feel as if better infrastructure has been a long time coming.

“We haven’t updated the infrastructure to match the growth of our city," Ellenberger said. "We're one of the fastest growing counties in the nation, and we have been for years.”

While those in Tooele County appreciate the work in progress, they're still feeling the bumps in the road.

“Construction-wise, it’s always just busy, busy, busy," Richards shared. "I feel like every time a road is shutdown they shut five more right alongside,”

Ellenberger said he's seen some improvements, but he's not just concerned with accidents on the highway.

“One main street in and out of town, completely bogged down every day," he said. "On days there are accidents, it takes you an hour and a half just to get through from Tooele to Lake Point,”

The Utah Highway Patrol is cautioning drivers to be more alert when entering construction zones.

“[Crews are] working in that area out of their vehicles, not necessarily in construction vehicles, so just be more observant of the area and what’s ahead,” warned Trooper Takesha Durrant. "Do what you can to make it home safe."