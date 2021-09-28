Traveler with knife in shoe nabbed at Salt Lake City Int'l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — In case travelers wonder why airport security checkpoints are still necessary, a stark reminder came out of Salt Lake City on Tuesday.
The Transporation Security Administration shared a photo of a knife they say a passenger attempted to bring on board a flight leaving Salt Lake City International Airport.
According to a TSA tweet, the knife was discovered in the passenger's shoe and measured over 5 inches when fully extended.
"Good reminder as to why you're asked to remove your shoes during screening," the agency wrote.
When I travel, I occasionally pack small items in my shoes to save space. That's not what was going on here.⬇️ @TSA officers discovered this knife in the shoe of a traveler departing @slcairport Tuesday. Good reminder as to why you're asked to remove your shoes during screening. pic.twitter.com/zgZrRg7vdu— TSA_Pacific (@TSA_Pacific) September 28, 2021