Traveler with knife in shoe nabbed at Salt Lake City Int'l Airport

SALT LAKE CITY — In case travelers wonder why airport security checkpoints are still necessary, a stark reminder came out of Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

The Transporation Security Administration shared a photo of a knife they say a passenger attempted to bring on board a flight leaving Salt Lake City International Airport.

According to a TSA tweet, the knife was discovered in the passenger's shoe and measured over 5 inches when fully extended.

"Good reminder as to why you're asked to remove your shoes during screening," the agency wrote.