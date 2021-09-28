Watch
Traveler with knife in shoe nabbed at Salt Lake City Int'l Airport

@TSA_Pacific / Twitter
Posted at 2:10 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 16:16:20-04

SALT LAKE CITY — In case travelers wonder why airport security checkpoints are still necessary, a stark reminder came out of Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

The Transporation Security Administration shared a photo of a knife they say a passenger attempted to bring on board a flight leaving Salt Lake City International Airport.

According to a TSA tweet, the knife was discovered in the passenger's shoe and measured over 5 inches when fully extended.

"Good reminder as to why you're asked to remove your shoes during screening," the agency wrote.

