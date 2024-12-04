Travelers in and out of Utah want to ground airline 'junk' fees

SALT LAKE CITY — As with most across the country, those heading in and out of Utah are feeling the frustration of added fees when flying these days, with travel becoming even more of a headache than ever before.

On Wednesday, airline executives were grilled by several senators over the "junk" fees travelers must pay for additional services like selecting a seat and checking a bag.

Those coming and going through Salt Lake City International Airport shared the same sentiments coming from Washington.

“We’re already paying so much money to fly, it's discouraging to then incur all those extra costs,” said Kellie Kaminski.

With her kids in tow, Kaminski was flying back to Utah from visiting family on the East Coast that she hadn’t seen in three years due to fees that keep adding up.

“The cost of travel is already expensive between your flights and then your rental car and your luggage. All of the food costs and then it feels like the airline's nickel and dime you," Kaminski said, speaking for many who feel similar pain.

Flying United Airlines, the Kaminski's paid $360 for each ticket, with the extra fees they paid for their luggage totaling nearly $300 on its own.

“It can make travel almost unaffordable for larger families,” said Kelli.

Kaitla Kilgore flew in from Houston with her fiancé and couldn’t stress enough that it seems as seat fees rack up, they’re also getting more uncomfortable.

“Our seat space is getting smaller," she said. "Seats are getting more uncomfortable. They’re packing more and more people onto this aircraft while they’re charging you and more money.”

Kilgore is skeptical about how airlines claim they have to charge the extra fees when they're reportedly earning record profits.

“Consumers are struggling here," she said, "and I think it’s time that people start asking some really serious questions about that.”