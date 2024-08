TREMONTON, Utah — An early morning barn fire in Tremonton threatened structures Wednesday, causing a response from several agencies.

The hay barn fire at Cranshare Sod Farms was started overnight, although the cause was not announced.

Garland Fire Department

Photos showed structures consumed by flames.

The Garland Fire Department said smoke from the fire will be "seen throughout the area for days."

Garland Fire Department

The farm is located in a remote section northwest of the city.