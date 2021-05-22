U.S. authorities seize $90,000 from Utahn who sold footage from Capitol breach to news outlets

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Utah man who has been charged with participating in the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol, has reportedly had tens of thousands of dollars seized by the federal government.

John Sullivan sold footage of a confrontation between Capitol Police and the crowd storming the building to multiple news outlets. Part of it showed an officer shooting and killing Ashli Babbitt.

Federal authorities confiscated approximatedly $90,000, according to a report from Reuters.

The court filings cited by Reuters, which were unsealed Thursday, show that Sullivan also faces new charges. He faces eight criminal counts, including weapons charges.

Sullivan is one of several Utahns charged with being involved in the insurrection.

