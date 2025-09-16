Tyler Robinson likely to be charged before first court hearing Tuesday

PROVO, Utah — Tyler Robinson, the man accused in the shooting death of activist Charlie Kirk, is expected to be officially charged ahead of his first scheduled court appearance on Tuesday.

It's expected that the 22-year-old Robinson will face a capital murder charge for the death of Kirk last Wednesday. After the charges are announced, Robinson will make a virtual appearance in court at 3 p.m.

Robinson has remained behind bars in the Utah County Jail since his arrest in the overnight hours on Friday, ending a nearly 48-hour search for the suspect who gunned down Kirk as he was speaking on the campus of Utah Valley University.

Even before Robinson's arrest, political leaders such as President Donald Trump and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox have advocated for prosecutors to seek the death penalty against the gunman. However, the case for a capital murder charge is not so cut and dry.

Death penalty comments by Cox, Trump may present challenges in court:

Death penalty comments by Cox, Trump may present challenges in court

“It's not a traditional death penalty case where there's multiple deaths, there's torture and cruelty, or the victim is particularly vulnerable and under the age of 14, but there are circumstances in which it would fit,” defense attorney Clayton Simms told FOX 13 News.

According to the Associated Press, investigators have been gathering evidence, including a "rifle and ammunition engraved with anti-fascist and meme culture messaging," that was found in a wooded area near the school's Orem campus.

FBI Director Kash Patel said DNA evidence from a screwdriver and a towel that was wrapped around the alleged firearm matches Robinson's.

During media appearances over the weekend, Cox said Robinson has not been cooperative with investigators, and a motive is not yet known. Robinson's St. George roommate, as well as friend and family, have been helping to paint a picture of what may have led him to shoot Kirk, according to the governor.

“Friends have confirmed that there was kind of that deep, dark internet, the Reddit culture, and these other dark places of the internet where this person was going deep," said Cox on NBC's Meet the Press.

Citing comments fromPatel, the Associated Press reports that Robinson wrote that if he had the chance to kill Kirk, he would do so, although no evidence backing that allegation has currently been shared.