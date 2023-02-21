U of U to pay million-dollar settlement following death of international student

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah will pay a $5 million dollar settlement to the parents of an international student killed in 2022.

Student Zhifan Dong died in a Salt Lake City motel on Feb. 11, 2022 after being injected with a lethal dose of heroin and fentanyl by her ex-boyfriend, Haoyu “Chester” Wang, who has been charged with murder.

Following the death, the university acknowledged shortcomings in how it handled an intimate partner violence report between the 19-year-old Dong and Wang, and didn’t turn it over to police until she was reported missing days before she died.

Last year, the university also took what it called "corrective action" with the staff members who were directly involved in the situation, and the two have since resigned.

Because the lawsuit settlement costs over a million in taxpayer dollars, the Utah State Legislature must approve it first.

Dong and Wang both lived in on-campus housing and began dating in the fall of 2021. However, they were staying at a motel in downtown Salt Lake City on Jan. 12, 2022 when Dong reported that Wang assaulted her. Wang was later arrested by Salt Lake City Police and released from jail, while and Dong was issued a temporary protective order. The university was not notified of the arrest, but local police departments are not required to report that information available to the school.

To address some of its issues in handling the case, the university said it has made updates to its emergency procedures manual for employees.