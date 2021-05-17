Utah man charged in U.S. Capitol riot to remain in jail

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A Utah man charged in connection to January's deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will remain in jail.

On Monday, a federal magistrate ordered Landon Copeland, 33, to stay in the Washington County jail until at least a May 26 hearing where lawyers will discuss whether he's competent to stand trial.

Copeland had been freed after his initial arrest for taking part in the riots on Jan. 6, but taken back into custody for an unknown reason. Lawyers in the case have sealed the prosecutor's request to put Copeland back behind bars.

U.S. Department of Justice

Copeland made national headlines earlier this month for shouting profanity in a virtual court hearing, although he has been polite in the two hearings since then.

One of five Utahns accused of taking part in the insurrection, Copeland was charged with remaining in a restricted area outside the Capitol and fighting with police.