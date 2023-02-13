UDOT set to install wrong-way driver detection system on highways

SALT LAKE CITY — After numerous crashes involving wrong-way drivers around the state, the Utah Department of Transportation will install a new system to help prevent those types of accidents from happening on highways.

The system is comprised of a detector unit and a series of wrong-way warning signs equipped with LED lights. When a wrong-way driver is detected, the signs are activated as a warning. If the vehicle continues heading in the opposite direction, the system sends an alert to UDOT and the UHP so the driver can be tracked.

Video below shows how the wrong-way system works

How System Works

UDOT says the system is one of the most advanced wrong-way driver detection and warning systems in the country, and has been tested for several months on parts of the Legacy Parkway in Farmington. During the test, the system alerted 23 drivers heading the wrong way, all of whom turned around.

After receiving approval for $2.5 million in funding last week, the system and cameras will now be installed at 20 additional locations, with most along Interstate 15 in Salt Lake City.

“We’re always looking at ways we can use technology to make our transportation system work better,” said Robert Miles, UDOT traffic and safety director. “This innovative system will help prevent wrong-way crashes, making our roads safer for everyone who uses them.”

In 2022, UDOT reported eight wrong-way crashes in Utah, which resulted in 10 fatalities.