UHP asking for dashcam footage to help with fatal I-15 road debris accident investigation

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Utah Highway Patrol is asking any drivers who have dashboard cameras, and who were on I-15 Friday afternoon between Ogden and Layton, to send their footage to help investigate the tragic death of a Utah man.

30-year-old Brady Fuhriman of Millville died Friday after a piece of debris flew through his windshield and hit him while he was driving northbound on I-15 near Riverdale.

Officials believe the debris was possibly a brake assembly that flew over the freeway median from a southbound vehicle.

READ: Family mourns loss young Utah man killed by speeding dirt bike

On Monday, UHP announced that they are seeking dashcam footage, or any other video footage, from anyone traveling on the freeway that day between 2:45 and 3:45 p.m., and between 12th Street in Ogden to Antelope Drive in Layton.

UHP said all videos they receive, both from northbound and southbound travelers, will be looked at by investigators.

Those who have footage from that time frame and area of I-15 are asked to email their video(s) to dpspiohelp@utah.gov with the subject "March 18th."

Among other family members, Fuhriman leaves behind a 4-year-old daughter and his partner, who is pregnant with another child. The family is asking for privacy at this time.