University of Cincinnati latest school to apologize for offensive remarks aimed at BYU football team

CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati is the latest school to join a long line of universities that have apologized on behalf of its fans for offensive chants aimed at BYU football players.

During Saturday's game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati, Bearcats fans were heard using vulgar language in connection with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. BYU defeated Cincinnati 26-14 to improve its record to 10-1 on the season.

On Monday, Cincinnati Athletics Director John Cunningham issued an apology to BYU for the behavior of his school's fans.

"On behalf of the University of Cincinnati and Bearcats Athletics, I want to sincerely apologize to the BYU community and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The use of offensive or religiously derogatory language by a group of fans during Saturday's game was unacceptable and does not reflect our values," Cunningham wrote.

The offensive remarks came on the same day the Church reportedly sent a large food donation to the University of Cincinnati to help students facing food insecurity on its campus.

When playing on the road, BYU athletes have often become targets due to the school's religious affiliation with the Church. The Big 12 Conference fined the University of Colorado after derogatory remarks were made during a football game in Boulder in September.

The University of Arizona offered its own apology in February following a basketball game in Tucson where Wildcats fans were heard chanting offensive comments towards BYU players.