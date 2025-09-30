University of Colorado fined $50K, reprimanded for 'inappropriate' chants at BYU

The University of Colorado has been reprimanded and fined for what the Big 12 Conference called "inappropriate chants" aimed at BYU football players over the weekend.

According to a release from the conference, Colorado was fined $50,000 for the chants made during Saturday's 24-21 BYU victory.

In social media posts following the game, University of Colorado leaders apologized for the chants made by those in the stands at Folsom Field, which contained "expletives and religious slurs."

"Such behavior is deeply disappointing and does not reflect the values of respect, inclusion and integrity we expect of our campus community," said University Chancellor Justin Schwartz and Athletic Director Rick George.

BYU football players were the target of similar offensive, profanity-laced chants when the team played at Oregon in 2022. Following that game, Oregon president Patrick Phillips condemned the behavior of the fans, saying, "It angers me. It disgusts me."

In its announcement of the Colorado punishment on Tuesday, Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said, “Hateful and discriminatory language has no home in the Big 12 Conference. While we appreciate Colorado apologizing for the chants that occurred in the stands during Saturday’s game, the Big 12 maintains zero tolerance for such behavior. Colorado will receive a $50,000 fine in accordance with our Conference policies.”