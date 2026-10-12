SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah's annual Tackling Hunger Together food drive is underway, with organizers hoping to set a new fundraising record while helping families facing food insecurity across Utah.

Last year, the campaign raised about $13,000. This year, organizers are working toward a goal of providing 100,000 meals through donations that benefit the Utah Food Bank.

Collection bins are already filling with canned food at participating Smith’s locations.

—Watch: University of Utah food drive aims for record year in effort to fight hunger—

University of Utah food drive aims for record year in effort to fight hunger

Kris Bosman, chief alumni officer at the University of Utah, said the food drive reflects the university's commitment to serving the community.

"We just care about the community, and we want to do something to give back to what's given us so much," Bosman said.

The University of Utah Student Alumni Board organizes the drive each year. Bosman said the campaign gives students a chance to develop leadership skills while building school spirit during the fall sports season.

"It's a time of the year when spirit is really high. We're excited about football. We're excited about all of our fall sports and school being back in session. And these students get a great leadership opportunity to just really, provide really great service and build more excitement in the community for the for the University of Utah," Bosman said.

Fans can donate at select Smith’s locations as well as before Utah home football games on Oct. 24 and Nov. 7 at tailgate lots and Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Bosman said the need for food assistance continues to grow.

"Every year, the need grows, and it's not just the community; it's our students too that share sometimes issues with hunger. So we really want to support everybody," Bosman said.

All proceeds from the campaign benefit the Utah Food Bank.

Ginette Bott, president and CEO of the Utah Food Bank, said even small donations can make a difference.

"If you think of your family, what it takes for you to do one meal, if you can donate those two or three cans and duplicate what you're doing for your family, then you've provided for another," Bott said.

Bott said the partnership stands out because of the involvement of university students.

"Our students are always heartfelt in what we are trying to do with our mission," Bott said.

Organizers recently received a boost toward their goal when Smith’s presented a donation to support the campaign for $2500.

Community members who cannot donate at Utah football games can still contribute at participating Smith’s locations in Salt Lake City through Nov. 9.

The event was previously known as the Rivalry Food Drive, a competition between the University of Utah and BYU. Organizers have since shifted the focus toward a broader community effort to tackle hunger together.

Learn more about how to donate here: Utah Alumni - Food Drive: Tackling Hunger Together

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