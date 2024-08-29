Upcoming festival along Jordan River will have fun activies, opportunities to showcase unique ecosystem

MIDVALE, Utah — The Jordan River Parkway is 60 miles of paved urban trail along the Jordan River where on a beautiful morning you'll find bikers, walkers, and wildlife.

"I just love that we have all this natural beauty out here, that is right here in the middle of the valley through so many of our communities," said Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson.

Over the next month or so, you'll also find more than 50 different family-friendly activities along and on the Jordan River for the 11th annual "Get to the River Festival." There's everything from paddling to fishing, scavenger hunts, mini golf, and more.

"There's something for everybody and it's just kind of magical," said Soren Simonson, the executive director of the Jordan River Commission. "Every community has kind of created its own place around the river, but the collection of all of them has really created this regional asset and amenity."

This year's Get to the River Festival theme is connection: a reminder of how the river connects us all.

"There are some areas that need attention for sure, but this incredible resource is beautiful," Simonson said. "It is in the middle of the Utah/Salt Lake/Davis County region, which has a population of over 2 million people. It's like this oasis."

Sorenson says this fall there will be a major restoration initiative for the river, but there are things we can all do to enjoy and preserve it during the festival and beyond.

"We encourage people to get out at least once a month and clean around their home, their business, their park, their school, their church and then come and see the impact on the Jordan River," Sorenson said.

To learn more about the Get to the River Festival and events, you can visit gettotheriver.org.