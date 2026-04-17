Utah bans four more books from public schools, raising total to 36

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the end of Spring break are four more additions to Utah's growing list of books prohibited from schools across the state.

They are "Life is Funny" by E.R. Frank, "The Haters" by Jesse Andrews, "The Bluest Eyes" by Toni Morrison and "People Kill People" by Ellen Hopkins.

They bring Utah's total number of banned books to 36.

The former three were removed from the Davis, Jordan and Washington School Districts, while "People Kill People" was removed from the Davis, Jordan and Tooele Districts. The books were located in the 10-12 grades and 7-12 grades, respectively.

The previous additions to the banlist were in January, which added three books to the banlist. Among the books prohibited was Gregory Maguire's "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West", which was purportedly the source for the Broadway musical "Wicked." The musical would later be adapted into a two-part film saga by that name.