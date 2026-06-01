Driver charged with negligent homicide for crash that led to pedestrian's death in Hurricane

HURRICANE, Utah — A man is facing charges after he allegedly hit and killed a woman who was crossing the street in Hurricane last month.

On May 5, 66-year-old Tammy Lynn Crouse was crossing State Street at 700 West when she was hit by a Dodge Ram 5500 commercial truck. Hurricane Police said she was using the crosswalk, and the truck was turning left from 700 West onto State Street.

Crouse was unconscious and in critical condition when she was taken to the hospital. She later died from her injuries.

The department announced Monday that they've completed their investigation into the incident. They said after consulting with the Washington County Attorney's Office, they determined there is probable cause to charge the driver with negligent homicide.

Wayne Allan Levitz, 68, was then arrested and booked into the county jail on the negligent homicide charge.