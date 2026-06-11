10-year-old Springville girl saves beloved elementary school from shutting down

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — For many Springville kids, being a Cherry Creek Elementary Croc is all they’ve known.

“Most of the kids have been coming here since they were in pre-school, so they’re basically losing a home to them," said student Willow Copeland.

So when Copeland learned her school may close, the 10-year-old took the initiative to protect that home and start a "Save Cherry Creek" petition to spread the word of what was happening.

Three months ago, the Nebo School District announced it would start a closure study driven by long-term declining enrollment patterns at Cherry Creek, which came as a shock to students and parents.

“The first thing that went through my head… was it just didn’t make sense," said Danica Smith with the Save Cherry Creek Coalition.

Smith will have two of her kids at the school this coming year. She values the high-performing, supportive environment that educators have fostered.

“When my oldest started kindergarten, Principal Darrington already [had her daughter's] name memorized," Smith recalled. "I was like, wait, how does she already know?”

Student starts petition to save Springville elementary school from potential closure:

10-year-old starts petition to save Springville elementary school from potential closure

It’s that environment Willow wanted to save for her four-year-old brother and other future students.

“We had been lining up like every board meeting, we’re going to have so many people. We’re not going to let up, we’re going to keep that presence strong," Smith explained of the process.

On Wednesday, the group turned up to hear that the board had ended the closure study and the school was no longer on the chopping block.

“It was pretty shocking because it felt like this uphill battle this whole time," said Smith.

According to a statement from the district, there were unknowns related to school boundaries, state class-size reduction initiatives already underway, and how development on the west side of Springville would impact enrollment trends.

The board felt it was not prudent to proceed with the study at the current time. Willow's father, Jim, worries the statement leaves the door open for future action.

“It was just so open-ended," said Jim. "I just wasn’t really sure how this was going to end in another year or so.”

Jim Copeland said the biggest lesson is that getting civically engaged matters for people of all ages.

“I’m just proud that it’s come this far to the point that it won’t close down," Willow said.

“You can change the world," added her father. "You just have to use your voice and take that first step.”

While Cherry Creek got its reprieve, the district said another closure study into Wilson Elementary School in Payson is still moving forward.