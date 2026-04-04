10-year-old starts petition to save Springville elementary school from potential closure

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A fourth-grader at Cherry Creek Elementary has started a petition to save her school after learning that the Nebo School District is considering closing it permanently.

Willow Copeland, age 10, has been a student at Cherry Creek since the first grade.

“I have a lot of friends there, and I know all the teachers,” she said. “Most kids don’t like school because it’s math and all that boring stuff, but the teachers and everything really show a difference because a lot of kids do care.”

She decided to take action.

“When she found out that the school was closing… she came to me and said, ‘Dad, I want to save the school,’” said her dad, Jim Copeland.

Willow worries about her teachers, many of whom, she said, have dreams of retiring from Cherry Creek Elementary. She also fears the impact a closure would have on her fellow students.

“These kids, they’re going to get lost in all of these changes if it really happens,” Willow said.

The Nebo School District cites a significant and long-term decline in student enrollment in the neighborhood as the primary reason for considering the closure. According to the district, a study will be conducted before the Board of Education makes a final decision in December 2026.

If the board votes to close the school, the change would take effect in May 2027, with new school boundaries implemented in August 2027.

Jim said he is still waiting for more answers from the district, questioning the decision to close a high-performing school.

“Cherry Creek has the highest testing scores... It’s on par with Art City,” he said.

While they wait for the board's decision, the Copelands are working to bring awareness to the community and gather signatures for their petition.

“We demand answers, and we’re not going to stop until we get answers,” Jim said.

Springville City has expressed interest in acquiring the property.

The school district is asking for public input through an online feedback form HERE.