19-year-old arrested in Lehi after allegedly driving over 100 miles per hour

LEHI, Utah — A 19-year-old from South Jordan is facing charges of reckless driving and failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop after he was allegedly caught going over 100 miles per hour.

Dax Christensen was arrested on Thursday.

According to court documents, early Thursday morning, just before 1:00 a.m., an officer was at a gas station near 2000 North 1200 West when he observed a blue Corvette traveling north on 1200 West with no lights on at a high rate of speed.

The officer attempted to pull over the Corvette but was unable to catch the car once it went onto Timpanogos Highway. At one point, the officer says he was going 103 miles per hour chasing the vehicle, and it was still pulling away.

The officer lost sight of the vehicle and called off the chase, alerting neighboring cities of the vehicle.

At around 1:00 a.m., an officer in Lehi saw a blue Corvette driving on Timpanogos Highway. That officer completed a traffic stop and identified the driver as Dax Christensen.

Christensen told officers that he was at a car show in Lehi and was going to Smith's to get some food when he got lost in the Texas Instruments business area.

While at the traffic stop, dispatchers were contacted by security guards from the Texas Instruments building who reported a Corvette had sped through the gates of the business at over 90 miles per hour.