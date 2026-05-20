26-year-old arrested in Utah County after allegedly going wrong way on I-15 purposefully

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A 26-year-old was arrested by Utah Highway Patrol after they say he purposefully drove the wrong way on Interstate 15 on Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver deliberately did this in an attempt to commit suicide.

Maclane Erik Rash was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

According to court documents, at 12:35 a.m., troopers were advised that a vehicle was driving the wrong way on Interstate 15. The vehicle was allegedly going southbound in the northbound lanes.

Witnesses reported to officials that the driver appeared to be trying to hit other vehicles while traveling at freeway speeds.

Troopers pulled Rash over and said they detected a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. When asked if he had been drinking, Rash allegedly admitted to it.

Maclane also tested positive for alcohol in a preliminary breath test.

During field sobriety tests, officers say that Rash told them that he had wanted to commit suicide.