7-year-old in critical condition after being struck by vehicle in Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A seven-year-old was hospitalized in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Spanish Fork on Saturday evening.

At 7:13 p.m., officials responded to 875 North Spanish Fork Parkway to a reported crash. Upon arrival, a seven-year-old was found to have been struck by a vehicle; they were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the child was in the roadway in the middle of the block when the child was struck, wearing dark clothing and wearing a mask. It is not known why the child was in the roadway at this time.

The vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler operated by a 16-year-old, remained on scene. Officials also note that the speed limit for the area is posted at 35 miles per hour.