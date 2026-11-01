After stalking incident, Utah students celebrate Halloween with caution

SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah were rattled a bit on Halloween after the school put out an advisory after a person followed four students and tried to enter their sorority house, and then broke a window with a rock.

The university has tightened security around Greek Row and contacted the Salt Lake City Police Department.

"It's the busiest time for people to go out, hang out with their friends, dress up, you know that's the main idea, and just have a fun time," University of Utah sophomore Sam Kofoed said.

That's why what happened Thursday rattled some students.

"When I first read about it, I was honestly shocked, because I never thought something like that would ever happen. But it really brings it to light, that no matter what there's always a possibility something would happen," Kofoed said.

Salt Lake City Police say the person involved has since been identified as a juvenile.

"We understand that there may have been some property damage that was there, and the University of Utah put out some information, looking for who this person was, because they didn't know who he is," Lt. Steve Wooldridge said. "That person has been identified and the investigation is continuing and there's no threat to the public."

But just in case, some students in Greek life say they're going to be taking extra precautions.

"The more people, the more likely something may happen so just making sure there's enough people that can help out if something does go wrong is something that we take very seriously to make sure everyone is safe and everyone is having a good time," Kofoed said.

The university says there will be campus special events officers patrolling Greek Row all weekend.

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