Close-call lightning strike sends Pleasant Grove resident scurrying

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — While many love the soothing sounds of a morning storm that rolls through Utah, one Pleasant Grove resident is ready for the sun to return.

Early Friday, Chantel Howell's aunt was walking home as storms pushed through northern Utah. In just a literal flash, a lightning strike across the street was caught on a home security camera from Howell's grandmother's house.

The flash and loud boom caused Howell's aunt to pick up her step and hurry to cover.

Another close call a little further north caused fire crews to respond after lightning struck a tree outside a Sandy home.

Video below shows damage after lightning struck tree in Sandy:

Lightning strikes tree in Sandy

"We were just getting ready, eating breakfast, getting ready for our day, and out of nowhere there's a big flash bang inside," said resident Jackson Bee. "Everything got bright and white. We couldn't see for a second. It was pretty freaky.

"Thought a nuke went off or something... instant panic for sure."

Bee said the family spent around 40 minutes trying to figure out where the lightning hit before finding a big rock that had been moved about two feet and a scorched tree.

The fire department was called out, just to be safe. Crews did thermal imaging on the tree as sometimes fires can start inside, but they assured the family that everything looked good.