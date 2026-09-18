Threatening emails sent to University of Utah offices appear to be swatting incident

SALT LAKE CITY — A series of threatening emails sent overnight to University of Utah campus offices appears to be a swatting incident, officials said early Friday.

The school's department of public safety is monitoring the emails, which they believe were sent by a single person. Police are now investigating to identify a potential suspect.

"Swatting is a hazardous form of harassment where a false report or threat is targeted at a specific individual, organization, or location. These hoaxes cause considerable disruption," the university said in a campus alert.

The incident comes during a week in which the university dealt with the controversy over alleged threatening social media posts made by two students that some claimed were doxxing. On Thursday, the university dismissed its inquiry into one of the students' posts and refuted rumors that either student faced expulsion.