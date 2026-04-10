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Eagle Mountain data center evacuated after bomb threat

QTS Data Center
QTS
Rendering of QTS data center
QTS Data Center
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EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — A data center in Eagle Mountain has been evacuated after a bomb threat was received Friday afternoon.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said one building on the campus of the QTS Data Center was the target of the threat, and since authorities are treating it as a real threat, evacuations were ordered.

According to QTS, all employees were evacuated from the facility, with many telling FOX 13 News on social media that everyone had been sent home for the day.

QTS acknowledged the threat in a release, saying, "The safety and security of our employees and the surrounding community are our top priorities."

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story

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