Amber Alert issued for 2 Saratoga Springs children with 'severely depressed' father

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — An Amber Alert has been issued after a Saratoga Springs toddler and baby are missing, and their father is being described as "severely depressed" due to several recent actions.

Dane Stephen Richman, 46, failed to drop his children off at a custody exchange on Saturday. One-year-old Will Richman and Wesley Richman, born last year, have not been seen before that time or since.

Richman also failed to show up at a custody deposition with his attorney on Friday.

Authorities believe there is a concern for both children as Dane Richman has been facing financial stress, and is thought to have been selling his possessions and abandoning his home.

Richman and his son's are believed to be in a black Toyota Camry with Utah license A561HL. Authorities said the car's tag may be a temporary version.

Dane Richman is 6'2" and 195 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the boys or Richman is urged to call 9-1-1.