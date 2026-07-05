Hundreds of thousands gather in Provo to celebrate Fourth of July parade

PROVO, Utah — In a crowd of red, white and blue, it wasn't hard to find a passionate Utahn at America's Freedom Festival parade.

One attendee, Pierre Dartiguenave, lives in Provo and is excited to share his enthusiasm for his country with everyone else today.

“It’s the 250th anniversary of a young nation. The oldest democracy in the world. This is awesome," he said.

With an estimated 350,000 people watching along, it makes this celebration one of the biggest in the nation.

That’s why people like Alyssa and Emerson Law set up shop a bit early.

“Got here around 10 p.m. last night. This is a tradition for us. We do this every single year. We set up camp and spend the night, and it’s fun; we enjoy it," said Law.

According to BYU student Emaline Whitley, you might even still run into your local Paul Revere if you're not getting up for the "midnight ride".

“Everyone knows him for the Midnight Ride; it’s the reason the American colonists were prepared for the Battles of Lexington and Concord. So, he’s kind of a big deal and anything for the bit," said Whitley.

America's Freedom Festival at Provo Board of Directors, Jeff Rust, said a little bit of history and a lot of celebration are what make today so special.

“It’s a community that loves America. And they love their families, and we look as a community to take care of each other, so it’s a wonderful celebration to be together," said Rust.