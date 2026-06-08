Lehi store owners charged with selling 'synthetic urine,' drug products

LEHI, Utah — The owners of a Lehi convenience store have been charged with multiple counts related to possession of synthetic urine and various drug products.

Raghunandan and Taranjit Singh are the owners of B's Convenience Mart, and were each charged with one count each of Illegal Distribution of E-Cigarettes, Illegal Distribution of Kratom, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Synthetic Urine.

Earlier this year, State Bureau of Investigation agents served a search warrant on the store and seized 27 packages of THC gummies "and a large quantity of synthetic urine kits that were on display for sale," according to charging documents.

Synthetic urine is often used to help people cheat drug screenings.

Agents also discovered 550 illegal e-cigarettes and 379 packages of kratom inside the store's office.