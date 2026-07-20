Man arrested after Lehi firefighters intervene in alleged kidnapping

LEHI, Utah — A 20-year-old man in Lehi is facing kidnapping charges after Lehi firefighters had to intervene in an alleged kidnapping in the parking lot of a Vasa Gym.

Erick Christopher Weld was arrested on Saturday and faces a charge of kidnapping.

According to court documents, on Saturday, Lehi Fire arrived at the Vasa Gym at 1640 East Timpanogos Highway in Lehi and observed an alleged domestic violence incident in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim, who claimed that Weld was her boyfriend and they had gotten into a verbal argument inside the Vasa. While they were leaving the gym, the victim stated that Weld became aggressive inside the car, and the victim asked to be let out.

The victim got about 100 yards away from the vehicle before Weld allegedly caught up to her and began to drag her back to the car. At one point, Weld picked up the victim and carried her on his shoulder; that is when Lehi fire personnel intervened.

Officers spoke to Weld, who admitted that he had picked up the victim. According to Weld, he had previously gotten consent from the victim to pick her up, something the victim denied.

When Weld was put under arrest for domestic violence kidnapping, he allegedly started yelling at the victim and mouthed words to her as he was being arrested.