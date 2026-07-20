Days of '47 week begins: Rodeo events, parade, and more

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s an iconic Utah tradition that celebrates the Mormon Pioneers settling in Utah in 1847. On Monday morning, the team at the Days of ’47 Rodeo kicked off the rodeo festivities with a cattle drive through the streets of Salt Lake City, starting at the Utah State Fair Park. They had about a dozen longhorn steers that followed those on horseback, which included rodeo officials, Governor Spencer Cox and Utah First Lady Abby Cox.

The rodeo includes many different events like barrel racing, bullfighting and more. Plus, visitors can enjoy live music, pony rides and a display of longhorn cattle.

“It’s a world-class rodeo, and it’s one of the best in the nation,” said Dan Shaw, the president of the rodeo. “It runs about five days and we give about 5 million in prize money, scholarships, and it’s a great show.”

Shaw said they give scholarships to most of the universities in the state, including a cowgirl collective where girls try out and about six are chosen to receive about $10,000 to go to college.

“So we’re supporting the community in many different ways,” Shaw said. “We’re supporting Primary Children’s Hospital and a number of other charities.”

The rodeo was started by Kem Gardner, and he brought Shaw along to put it together over a decade ago. Gardner was asked by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to put something together to celebrate the pioneers coming to Utah in 1847.

“Together we put together the rodeo,” Gardner said. “We built an area out at the fair park and we got all the best cowboys in the country to come to the rodeo. And we pay enough to have them come, and then the proceeds also go to the rodeos in Ogden and Spanish Fork because we want to attract the top cowboys in the nation to come to Utah.”

The rodeo runs from Tuesday through Saturday, and each show concludes with a fireworks and drone display. Shaw says tickets are nearly sold out, but more information can be found on their website.