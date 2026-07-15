Man arrested in Orem after allegedly kidnapping woman, cutting her over 20 times

OREM, Utah — A 50-year-old man in Utah County is facing over 30 charges, including aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, after police say he kept a woman in an Orem park and used a razor to cut her over 20 times.

Eddie Cole Buckley is being held without bail.

Court documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal that on July 9 at around 8:25 a.m., officers were called to Mount Timp Park for a welfare check on an adult man and woman who were found unclothed and unresponsive by construction workers. Before officers arrived, paramedics said that they found the couple, but the man ran away.

Officers say they found the couple's camp by hiking up a mountain to the northwest of the park. The victim was located by officers inside an ambulance and was reportedly reluctant to speak about the abuse she was experiencing.

The victim relayed to investigators that she and her partner, Buckley, had been dating for over a year and had just moved back to Utah from Georgia at the start of July. Since they arrived, they had reportedly been staying at their camp on the mountain.

In the early morning hours of July 7, the victim reported that Buckley placed both hands on her neck and choked her for at least 3 minutes without stopping. Detectives noted the victim's neck had bruising, and her voice was raspy and hoarse.

Additionally, the victim stated that Buckley used a microblade razor to cut her body 29 times. The victim showed officers the cuts, which were along her arms, shoulder, and breasts.

According to the victim, she attempted to kick Buckley to escape, but he repeatedly told her not to scream, and she believed they were so far up the mountain that nobody would hear her.

She further described how Buckley would allegedly keep her shoes from her to stop her from running away on the rocky roads. At the camp, police noticed restraints, including zip-ties and a dog collar that the victim stated Buckley would use to keep her from leaving.

Buckley was arrested on Monday.