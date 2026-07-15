Six months after deadly South Ogden shooting, family remembers husband and father

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — It has been six months since a South Ogden father and husband was shot outside his home in what police said was an “ambush” by his neighbor. Brandon Kay passed away from his injuries a few days later. His family is still finding their way through heartbreak.

"He was a hero to me. He truly was. He loved me like nobody else could,” said Brandon’s wife, Mandy Kay. They were married for 25 years. Her soulmate and the father of her children now lives in their memories, stories and photos.

WATCH: South Ogden neighbors still feel unsafe after tragic shooting near their homes

South Ogden neighbors still feel unsafe after tragic shooting near their homes

The suspect in this case, James Joseph Rios, faces one count of aggravated murder and six counts of attempted aggravated murder, among other charges. He is expected to be in court on July 21 at 9 a.m. for an in-person hearing, where the judge might set a preliminary hearing.

"Sad that six months just went by,” Mandy said, getting emotional. “I’ve lived and breathed without him for six months… I really couldn’t have imagined what that looked like.”

Their son was also shot that night, and Mandy said he is recovering well. Their dog was killed that night. Mandy said she's doing better now, but it's been tough.

"Very hard journey,” she said. “It’s taken a long time to get to where I am today and can talk about it."

She said she has been going through grief and trauma therapy to move forward and be able to live her life.

Since this happened, Mandy said people have been rallying to help her and her family. Donations from the initial fundraiser helped them stay in their home and pay off debt. But she said their financial troubles have continued.

"When you lose an income from your household that is unexpected, you have to journey through now what does this look like, how do we pay for things, and we’ve had some unexpected home repairs, mostly a roof that we needed,” Mandy explained.

That's where her work-family comes in. Her colleagues at the Utah Schools for the Deaf and Blind are hosting a fundraiser at the school this Saturday from 6-9 p.m. The event will feature a silent auction, a raffle, a food and drink truck, and a benefit concert with her friend and coworker, Gabe Areano, on the drums.

"We wanted to help her financially and emotionally," said Areano, facility coordinator at Utah Schools for the Deaf and the Blind. "Something like this to kind of, for her and her kids, her family, just to be able to have one night and enjoy and be in good company."

"How do you say thank you for thousands and thousands of dollars? There are no words,” Mandy added, overwhelmed with gratitude.

She described her husband as patient, kind and a big teddy bear, and she hopes people can be more like him.

"My husband forgave the man who shot him right after he woke up, within five minutes. It was remarkable,” Mandy recalled.

She said the love and her family have received helps them move forward, one step at a time.

"Love comes from so many different places and people, and I didn’t realize how important my community was till this happened,” Mandy said.