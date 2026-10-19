Man charged for allegedly throwing boulders at cars along Route 6 in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY (KSTU) — A Salt Lake City man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly throwing boulders at passing cars along Route 6 in Utah County.

At least four people called 911 reporting the man jumped out in front of them tossing rocks, and damaging their vehicles, including windshields.

It happened Saturday around 7:38 p.m. between mile markers 208 and 209, towards Price.

Police initially couldn't find the suspect, and even deployed drones to locate him.

But as officers were driving down the highway, they noticed a person walking on the shoulder matching the suspect's description.

According to a police report, the man shouted at officers claiming "something about someone being after him."

The man was ordered to surrender at gunpoint at which time he was taken into custody.

Police identified him as 37-year-old Nicholas Sean-Leo Proulx.

jumping out in front of cars on the highway. Dispatch also advised that the callers were reporting that the male was throwing rocks at vehicles

up the canyon towards Price, a male in dark clothing threw a boulder at their vehicle.

