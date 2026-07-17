Mandatory evacuations underway in Lehi following natural gas leak

LEHI, Utah — A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for a Lehi neighborhood after a natural gas leak on Friday.

Live video below shows Lehi streets blocked off due to gas leak:

The evacuation zone ordered by Enbridge Gas is for all properties within two blocks in every direction of S. Center Street and W. Main Street.

According to the city, a gas line near 24 W. Main Street was punctured at noon.

Legacy Center and the south parking lot are also being evacuated.

People are being ordered to stay out of the area.

There is currently no timetable for when the leak will be resolved.