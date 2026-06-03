Mapleton urges vigilance after park restroom vandalized with tree debris

MAPLETON, Utah — Mapleton City officials hope vandalism at a city park restroom won't take root. They are asking the public to be more vigilant in reporting suspicious activity after someone trashed the new restrooms at City Park, including putting parts of trees into the toilets.

The city's Parks and Recreation department wrote on social media that the damage can be repaired, but it will take time and resources away from other improvements and services for the community.

"Our parks, trails, and public spaces belong to all of us," city officials wrote. "We encourage everyone to take pride in these shared spaces and help us keep them clean, safe, and welcoming for everyone who enjoys them."

The recent damage at City Park's restrooms includes portions of tree debris being shoved into toilets and wet paper towels plastered across the walls.

Parks officials say their parks are equipped with security cameras, and incidents of vandalism are taken seriously and investigated.

They also asked residents to be vigilant and report suspicious activity, and not to assume someone else will report. "Being extra eyes and ears in our community can make a big difference," officials urged.